HERE is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you.

Congratulations to Selina Boyle.

Her photo 'Today's sunset at Wivenhoe Dam' received the most likes on Facebook.

Our weekly cover image competition celebrates the beauty of the Ipswich region and the talent of the area's photographers - both professional and amateur.

You can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website at www.qt.com.au.