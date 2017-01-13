Courts must not go soft on cruelty

MANY people have been heartbroken about reports of a dog that has been sighted near Aratula with its mouth taped shut. Well, unless God's angels have carried this chap to someone who can help I'm afraid he will have died by now.

READ MORE: RSPCA to set trap for dog muzzled with tape



When the person who did this act of cruelty to one of God's creations is brought to justice, will this person simply get a slap on the wrist and told that it must not be done again?



Our police bring people in for justice but then see nothing is done to actually punish culprits.



ANNE ROLFE



South Ripley

