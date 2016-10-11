Court tells man to seek family for support

AN IPSWICH man has to get through "lots of drugs, lots of celebrations and lots of booze" over the Christmas period without breaching his parole if he is to avoid "the revolving door" of prison.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta sentenced Matthew Thomas McCormack to seven months imprisonment with immediate parole in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to six offences.

The court heard he was caught with a glass pipe, straw and drugs in May and June this year before he was charged for breaching a court order, busting down a door and failing to attend court.

Defence lawyer Amy Little said the 30-year-old's criminal history was marked by drug abuse.

She said McCormack started using cannabis when he was 12 and "quickly progressed to using the harder stuff" including ecstasy, acid, speed and heroin while he lived on friends' couches.

"It's always been hard for him to stay way from drugs, his friends used drugs," she said.

"If he stays in Ipswich and does what he's been doing, history is going to repeat itself."

Ms Vasta told McCormack to "go back into the arms" of his family in Western Australia.

"You have to sort yourself out, you need to be someone your children can be proud of, you need to grow up because you've brought children into this world," she said.

McCormack served 87 days pre-sentence custody.