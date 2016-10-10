WATCH: Shocking video of ice-crazed driver

30°
Emma Clarke
| 10th Oct 2016 4:39 PM

A MAN who recorded himself as he drove a stolen car with his knees while smoking a crack pipe has been sent to jail.

The man also travelled on the wrong side of the highway and drove at speeds up to 180kmh.

Footage played to Ipswich Magistrates Court showed Jake Robert Dixon, 24, speeding along multiple Ipswich region roads on April 17 this year while "polair floated around".

In what Magistrate Deborah Vasta described as "astonishingly, breathtakingly dangerous" offending.

Polair tracked Dixon as he drove the stolen car along Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Ipswich region roads for close to three hours before road spikes stopped the vehicle at Deebing Heights at 1am the next morning.

The footage showed Dixon driving the car while smoking drugs and a male voice saying "we've got polair floating around, we're an hour and 45 minutes into it".

Footage played to Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday showed Jake Robert Dixon, 24, speeding along multiple Ipswich region roads overnight on April 17 this year while polair floated around.
Footage played to Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday showed Jake Robert Dixon, 24, speeding along multiple Ipswich region roads overnight on April 17 this year while polair floated around.

"We would like to apologise to our mummies and daddies, if we do get caught at the end of the night, we got caught doing what we love mummy and daddy" the voice said.

Dixon was charged with 14 offences after police tried to intercept him in the stolen car at 10.30pm but he fled, travelling at speeds of up to 180kmh and on the wrong side of major highways.

The court heard in two periods of 11 minutes and nine minutes each, Dixon drove without committing any offences.

"It really is quite astonishingly dangerous, I actually can't think of a more serious case of dangerous driving," Ms Vasta said.

"Cars don't get any faster than 180kmh, you can't get more dangerous than driving the wrong way.

"It was clear from your selfie that it was all a big fat joke to you.

"It really is the worst case of offending without actually crashing."

Police prosecutor Matthew Donnelly said the offending breached a suspended sentence for like type offending.

"It was Russian roulette," Mr Donnelly said.

Dixon pleaded guilty to four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to stop, driving under the influence, driving with a disqualified licence, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Also using false registration plates and drug offences.

References submitted to the court from two employers offered Dixon employment upon his release.

Dixon was sentenced to a head sentence of three years imprisonment with parole eligibility in April next year.

Ms Vasta took into account 176 days pre-sentence custody and activated a six month suspended sentence from March 2014.

Dixon was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine years.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drugs, editors picks, ice, ipswich, ipswich crime

