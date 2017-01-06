Court orders negotiation over 'stinky' council fine

A JUDGE has ordered the council to negotiate with a company it slapped with an $11,000 fine.

Swanbank business Wood Mulching Industries Pty Ltd and Ipswich City Council have until February 8 to reach an agreement over alleged breaches of development approvals or the issue will end up back in court.

In September last year, when debate over which business was causing a "horrendous stink" in the Swanbank area was raging, the council fined Wood Mulching Industries for "breaching its development conditions".

It issued the company with an enforcement notice citing a variety of problems including an outstanding Structural Engineer's certificate, sewerage and stormwater issues, and failure to meet council requirements for earthworks, parking and roads.

In court documents, lawyers for Wood Mulching Industries have labelled the council's actions "unreasonable" as no warning was issued before the fine.

The documents state the council's decision to penalise the company was "so unreasonable that no reasonable authority could ever have come to it".

Wood Mulching Industries wants the council's enforcement notice, including the fine, to be dropped.

In September, Wood Mulching Industries director Tyler North told the QT his business was not responsible for the smell and vowed to fight the fine.

An appeal, which will be allowed to go ahead on February 10 if negotiations fail, was lodged in the Brisbane Planning and Environment Court the following month in October.

Mr North has accused the council "of bully boy tactics" and said it went after every business in the area, trying to pin the smell on someone, before slapping his company with the fine.

"The smell is nothing to do with us," he said in September.

"There are a number of big emitters in the area. It is like you are guilty by association.

"They have rocked up to everybody out there who is a potential smell emitter and tried to have a go at everybody. But they can't pin it on anybody."