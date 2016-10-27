Court heard teen stole to eat and get by

IN COURT: An Ipswich teenager pleaded guilty to stealing to exchange items for a place to stay.

A TEENAGER who stole more than $3000 worth of shop stock will not have to repay the victims, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson did not make an order for restitution for Tyrone Edwin Delaney after the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to 11 counts of stealing.

He said the order would be "overall crushing" for Delaney.

The court heard Delaney stole alcohol and perfume for a period of two and a half months, beginning in June, to trade for accommodation while he couch surfed.

Defence lawyer Vince Knox said his client stole items he could sell to friends in exchange for a place to stay.

"The objects stolen were quite different to other property thefts," Mr Knox said.

The court heard Delaney told police he stole the property "because he needed to eat, he needed to get by".

Mr Knox said his client should not be ordered to pay restitution.

"There is a price to pay and he is paying for it with detention," he said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the offending had an element of brashness.

He submitted Delaney should be ordered to pay restitution.

"These are victims that have been offended against and they are entitled to compensation," he said.

"He was on parole and since then he has gone out and committed a lot of offences against other people's property."

Mr Simpson said the restitution amount was a large sum for "someone who was stealing to get by".

"They were not things you could eat but things you could trade for food and shelter others were giving you," he said.

"I think that kind of order would be overall crushing in the circumstances.

"You stole because you had no money."

Delaney pleaded guilty to 11 counts of stealing and one count of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to a head sentence of six months imprisonment with immediate parole eligibility.

He will have to apply to the parole board and have his application granted before he is released from custody.