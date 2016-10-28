Court heard mother had a compulsion to shoplift

A MOTHER of six has to avoid going to the shops so she is not compelled to steal, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

The court heard during sentencing on stealing charges Rikki Maree English, 30, had a level of compulsion to shoplift and had to avoid going to the shops.

The mother stole groceries from Coles and items from Target including a handbag, baby formula and childrens' clothing to the total value of $211 in June.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said English had a history of stealing offences.

"Within five months of completing a suspended sentence she has committed two further like offences," he said.

She pleaded guilty to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at while unlicensed at Tana Merah on April 19 and two counts each of stealing and contravening a direction of police.

Defence lawyer David Love said English began shoplifting with "a fellow she was in a relationship with".

"She says she had a level of compulsion to shoplift and she avoids the shops," Mr Love said.

"She lives with her mother and her mother does the shopping."

English was sentenced to a head sentence of three moths imprisonment with immediate parole.

She was fined $200 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month for the traffic offence and fined $400 for contravening a direction of police.