Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

MARK William Gollan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Dinmore on August 23. The 32-year-old Willow Vale man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $500.

CRAIG Henry Hutchins pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Ripley on August 26. Hutchins, 33, from Raceview, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $400.

ADAM Stephen Jones pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Collingwood Park on August 25. The 24-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $400.

JACQULENE Celeste Milward pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at Bundmaba on June 16. The 32-year-old Ipswich woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months and fined $500.

NATHAN James Robinson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at East Ipswich on August 30. The 22-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $250.

LOURI Karen Strathie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at Redbank on July 15. The 57-year-old woman from Bellbird Park was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

ANDREW Allan Winchester pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Ripley on August 26. The 22-year-old from West Ipswich was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $250.

SHONTELLE Margaret Gill pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at Caboolture on March 18. The 28-year-old woman from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $500.

GRANT Anthony Ludwick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at East Ipswich on August 25. The 36-year-old North Booval man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and sentenced to one month imprisonment with immediate parole.

DAMIAN Charles Quinn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 25. He was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. The 37-year-old was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month.

BILLY-JOE Read pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Purga on September 8. The 33-year-old Goodna man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

BYRON James Ross pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Atkinsons Dam on September 8. The 25-year-old was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $750.

ANNE-MARIE Walton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on September 29. She was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. The 52-year-old from North Ipswich was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months and fined $500.

BENNY William Yoresongo pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ironbark on October 8. The 37-year-old North Ipswich man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $500.

CADE Michael Howard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on September 25. The 29-year-old from Purga was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

STEVEN Robert Walder pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on October 1. The 39-year-old Bundamba man was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Walder was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

SIMON Jacob Williams pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on August 11. The 39-year-old from West End was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

DANIEL James Anderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Camira on August 31. The 25-year-old was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

KAREN Edith Fraser pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at West Ipswich on July 26. The 54-year-old from Booval was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Fraser received a two month restricted licence and was fined $400.

DANIEL James Milano pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Boonah on October 1. The 23-year-old from Obum Obum was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $1000.

MICHAEL Gregory Moschner pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield on September 9. The 31-year-old from Riverhills was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He received a two month restricted licence and was fined $400.

ANTHONY Stuart Roberts pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on September 7. The 48-year-old from Purga was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Roberts received a four month restricted licence and was fined $500.

DAVID Huntly Thulborn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Springwood on July 15. The 53-year-old from Laidley was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and sentenced to 18 months probation.

PAIGE Layne Valentine pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at Sadliers Crossing on November 22 last year. The 20-year-old from Inala was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and sentenced to 12 months probation.