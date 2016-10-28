31°
Country cop tackles cyber bullying, crime prevention

Anna Hartley
| 28th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
HERE TO HELP: Constable Stephen Armstrong has been recognised as the Adopt-a-Cop of the Year for Southern Police Region.
QPS

CONSTABLE Stephen Armstrong has been recognised for his strong support of Fernvale's youngest citizens.

The officer of Lowood Police Station has been breaking down barriers between young people and law enforcement in his role as Fernvale State School's Adopt-a-Cop.

After more than 12 months of ongoing student and staff support the young constable has recently been selected as the Adopt-a-Cop of the Year for Southern Police Region.

Constable Armstrong, or 'Constable Steve' as he's fondly known by students, has been the Adopt-a-Cop at Fernvale State School since March last year.

Over that time he has built and continues to build many positive relationships between the Queensland Police Service and students, staff and wider Fernvale community.

Principal David Raine said he was very happy with Constable Armstrong's contributions to the regional state school.

"Steve has assisted myself and the staff of our school by supporting our students to continually promote and adhere to the values and beliefs of our school,” Mr Raine said.

Some of the roles and programs that Constable Armstrong has been involved in include actively promoting the values and beliefs of the school and teaching students how to be 'good citizens', supporting Indigenous students to achieve their best and volunteering at Year 5 camp.

The Lowood constable also implemented the 'You Choose Program' in collaboration with the Department of Justice to Year 6 students.

The program educates students on things that can land young people in trouble and the consequences of being involved in crime, for the young person, their friends, their family, the wider community and the victim.

Constable Armstrong also supported the school to address social and behavioural issues of students and is known to regularly drop in to the school to 'walk and talk' with staff and students.

"As the Officer in Charge of Lowood Police, I am too very pleased with Constable Armstrong's efforts,” Senior Sergeant Troy Salton said.

"A strength of (his) involvement in the Fernvale school community is his proactive focus.

"He is regularly identifying potential issues (and) trends from students, teachers and parents and initiates the appropriate programs to address these issues.

"This early identification and interface within the community is essential to ensuring community relationships are nurtured within the division.

"The school community of Fernvale, and Lowood Police, are extremely proud of 'Constable Steve' and (we are) fortunate to have this officer in our community.

"This award is suitable recognition for all his hard work and dedication to the Adopt-a-Cop role.”

