OPINION: Councillors who run for Mayor risk all

DECISIONS AHEAD: Cr David Morrison has not ruled out running for the mayoralty or state politics in future.

POLITICAL life is full of big decisions and tough calls.

And Cr David Morrison, who represents Division 1, will have a tough one to make if and when he decides to run for Ipswich mayor in the future.

The QT had been told of Cr Morrison's desire to be mayor for some time and he did not rule a run out when we spoke to him about it.

But if the 58-year-old former PE teacher does run in 2020, or at a future date, he risks being out of local government for four years.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale will know only too well of what can happen.

In 1994 he ran for mayor, lost, and was facing a full term out of office.

The subsequent amalgamation of the Moreton and Ipswich councils the following year enabled him to get back in early.

Cr Morrison will be taking the same risk if he makes a play for the top job.

He has also not ruled out running as an independent in a likely new state seat based around Springfield.

In that case, he will only need to step down as councillor from the day he nominates until election day.

If he loses he can resume his duties as councillor.

Joel Gould