Councillor's journey from postie to pollie

Anna Hartley
| 6th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
CONGRATULATIONS: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and LGAQ Acting President Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill present Division 10 councillor David Pahlke with an award to mark his 25 year service as a councillor.
CONGRATULATIONS: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and LGAQ Acting President Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill present Division 10 councillor David Pahlke with an award to mark his 25 year service as a councillor. Luke Marsden Photography

DAVID Pahlke has been a councillor longer than some people in his electorate have been alive.

The Division 10 councillor recently marked a quarter of a century in local government, leaving him to look back on his legacy and hint that this term may be his last.

"One starts to reflect and look back and think about the light at the end of the tunnel," Cr Pahlke said.

"I know the light looking ahead is much much closer than the one I entered from behind. What legacy do I wish to leave? How do I wish to be remembered?

Cr Pahlke, who has survived eight elections, first came to Rosewood in 1985, working for Australia Post.

"This was only 11 years after the January 1974 floods, which I had encountered in the northern central town of Hughenden, in my post office role. Those floods were still fresh in my memory when I was choosing a home for my family in the Ipswich region," he said.

"I chose Rosewood. I have never regretted that choice."

Cr Pahlke described himself as a "sounding board" for locals during his time with Australia Post.

"During the 1980s I fell in love with the town and its people. As Postmaster Rosewood serving the locals over the counter, I got to know the locals, and local issues really well," he said.

"As I managed a government business entity, I was also involved with the local Chamber of Commerce in main street business issues. I can recall the furore in Jan 1990 when the councillors of the day approved the moving of the centre white line in John St - the main street to have no parking whatsoever on one side.

"There was outrage and angst over the matter. I think that act alone set the mould for the changes that were to occur at (next) local government elections."

Cr Pahlke back in 2013.
Cr Pahlke back in 2013. David Nielsen

It was March 23, 1991 when Cr Pahlke first raised his hand for the Moreton Shire Council local government elections for Division 2.

That same year he was elected, still keeping a second job to pay the bills.

"Looking back, they were wonderful innocent learning-mode years for me. I can recall attending a meeting at the Rosewood Golf Club about an issue and making a real goose of myself. I left that meeting thinking, 'What have I let myself in for?'"

Moreton Shire Council amalgamated with Ipswich in 1995, with many of Cr Pahlke's projects coming to fruition since then.

"My achievements that I am proud of include Babies of Walloon and Ipswich Poetry Feast, Cobb and Co Rosewood, flood works following the 2008/2011/2013 floods and the kerbing and channelling project in Walloon.

Cr Pahlke said other projects which came to mind included sealing a number of roads, his ongoing representation of rural communities in Ipswich and the friendships he has built with other councillors and community members.

"I have met some many wonderful people and made so many friends," he said.

"I have learnt that you simply cannot keep everyone happy - but I must be keeping the majority happy after 25 years."

Aside from continuing to work hard for Division 10, Cr Pahlke has a few goals additional in mind for the future.

"I need to write a book," he laughed.　

Topics:  david pahlke division 10 ipswich council qt country rosewood

