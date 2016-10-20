Councillor begins investigation into mystery water source

ROAD DAMAGE: Cr David Pahlke watches on as water from a nearby spring drains onto Karrabin Rosewood Rd at Rosewood. He is worried the long-term leak will cause damage to the well-used road.

COUNCILLOR David Pahlke is investigating a mystery water leak which he thinks could be damaging a well-used road in his division.

Water running downhill from a property onto Karrabin Rosewood Rd has locals and the Division 10 councillor puzzled.

Cr Pahlke said he had been investigating the source of the water and ways to prevent it from damaging the roadway for some time.

He's even gone as far as to have the quality of the water tested.

"The water has been tested by Queensland Urban Utilities. We originally thought it might have been leaking from the town water supply, but results say that it has to be some sort of spring,” Cr Pahlke said.

There are two differing opinions among local Rosewood residents as to where the water could be coming from.

"I've seen (the leak) for about 10 to 15 years,” Cr Pahlke said.

"There's debate as to whether the water is from the old coal mine or if it's natural spring water.

"I'm told there are underwater aquifers all over Rosewood. But this one here is a concern as it could be damaging the road.”

Cr Pahlke said the owner of the property where the water was leaking from had also seen problems arise from the leak.

"It affected one of her power poles and she's had to open up a little channel,” he said.

Further tests are being conducted on the water.

If it is coming from a natural spring, the long-term Rosewood councillor said he would like to see a pipe which would take the water from the roadside across to a dam on the neighbouring property.

"Ideally we would like utilise the water rather than have it running under the road if cattle can drink it,” he said.

"We need to get to the bottom of the leak.”

Cr Pahlke is asking residents for information on the water flow in past years.

"And how many other natural aquifers do we have in Ipswich? I'd be interested to know,” he said.