34°
Business

Council: 'We want developers'

Anna Hartley
| 10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
BIG PLANS: MP Jim Madden (left) and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (right) want to see more facilities open that will benefit the community, like the Fernvale Sports Centre.
BIG PLANS: MP Jim Madden (left) and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (right) want to see more facilities open that will benefit the community, like the Fernvale Sports Centre. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOOSTING tourism dollars, encouraging developers to build and striking a balance between growth and maintaining the region's rural atmosphere are what Somerset Regional Council will focus on in 2017.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the number of people wanting to build in the region was steadily increasing but he wanted more.

Somerset Council approved a 156 development applications in 2016, 10 more than the previous year, and is calling for more developers to take an interest in the region.

"For several years' council been actively promoting the region as an ideal tourism destination, for both visitors and operators," Cr Lehmann said.

"We hope to see even more development applications submitted to council in 2017 so we can continue to cater to demand and provide more services for our residents and visitors.

Upgrades to pedestrian access, replacement of play equipment and improving a number of key public facilities including Toogoolawah Swimming Pool and Somerset Civic Centre is also high on council's list.

Roads are also one of the big issues for residents in the Somerset and will remain a top priority for council, says the mayor.

Council started collecting data about its 800km bitumen sealed road network on Monday with the use of a specialised road survey vehicle able to measure road roughness and surface defects.

"The data collected will be invaluable and help provide advance warning of road segments in danger of pavement failure and crocodile cracking," Cr Lehmann said

"Many timber bridges will be replaced which will help support our rural communities and industries that transport products."

More than $8 million was allocated in council's 2016/17 budget to rural road maintenance and road infrastructure upgrades and a further $7.8 million towards bridge replacement and upgrades and another $1.8 million on resealing bitumen roads in the region. With the Somserset population predicted to sky rocket over the next 25 years, maintaining a balance between development and keeping the region's rural aesthetic is another challenge facing councillors.

"(We introduced) a new Somerset Region Planning Scheme in March 2016 - the first region wide planning scheme since amalgamation," Cr Lehmann said.

"The principle underpinning the planning scheme is to ensure that social, ecological and economic environments are sustainable into the future.

"It also provides a strategic and integrated basis for responding to the challenges of population growth and land use management into the future."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  development local government somerset regional council

Drug-dealing dad jailed over ice, loaded guns

Drug-dealing dad jailed over ice, loaded guns

Laidley father Andrew James Balke jailed after pleading guilty to 20 drug and guns charges

Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

Lions Club Richlands has started a $12m redevelopment.

Giant gold lion, new bars and massive TV screens part of build

Thieves hit Ipswich shop twice in two days

The shop's boarded up window.

Ipswich business loses $10K of stock in back-to-back break-ins.

Ipswich residents throw away $150m every year

Ipswich gamblers lost $150m last year.

Charities warn problem gambling could only get worse

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

New night markets coming to Ipswich

Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.

Market to launch with a free screening of Singin’ in the Rain

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

IT SEEMS we've got our first hot trend of the year - cleavage.

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

PRICE REDUCED !! COME SEE THIS BARGAIN IN BOOVAL !!

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $259,000 NEG

Having previously been rented for a whopping $300 per week, this house is an investors dream! Set in a really convenient & central location, and only a short walk...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

Prominent Location With Future Development Potential

61 and 63 Tiger Street, West Ipswich 4305

Commercial After 60 years in the smash repairs business the doors have closed ... $750,000

After 60 years in the smash repairs business the doors have closed which leaves an excellent opportunity in one of the hottest Real Estate precincts in Ipswich.

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

FINANCE DECLINED! DON&#39;T MISS IT TWICE!! CALL TO INSPECT NOW

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Date To Be...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Council: 'We want developers'

BIG PLANS: MP Jim Madden (left) and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (right) want to see more facilities open that will benefit the community, like the Fernvale Sports Centre.

Region calls for more builders as population predicted to soar

Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

Lions Club Richlands has started a $12m redevelopment.

Giant gold lion, new bars and massive TV screens part of build

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!