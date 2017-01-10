Council: 'We want developers'

BIG PLANS: MP Jim Madden (left) and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (right) want to see more facilities open that will benefit the community, like the Fernvale Sports Centre.

BOOSTING tourism dollars, encouraging developers to build and striking a balance between growth and maintaining the region's rural atmosphere are what Somerset Regional Council will focus on in 2017.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the number of people wanting to build in the region was steadily increasing but he wanted more.

Somerset Council approved a 156 development applications in 2016, 10 more than the previous year, and is calling for more developers to take an interest in the region.

"For several years' council been actively promoting the region as an ideal tourism destination, for both visitors and operators," Cr Lehmann said.

"We hope to see even more development applications submitted to council in 2017 so we can continue to cater to demand and provide more services for our residents and visitors.

Upgrades to pedestrian access, replacement of play equipment and improving a number of key public facilities including Toogoolawah Swimming Pool and Somerset Civic Centre is also high on council's list.

Roads are also one of the big issues for residents in the Somerset and will remain a top priority for council, says the mayor.

Council started collecting data about its 800km bitumen sealed road network on Monday with the use of a specialised road survey vehicle able to measure road roughness and surface defects.

"The data collected will be invaluable and help provide advance warning of road segments in danger of pavement failure and crocodile cracking," Cr Lehmann said

"Many timber bridges will be replaced which will help support our rural communities and industries that transport products."

More than $8 million was allocated in council's 2016/17 budget to rural road maintenance and road infrastructure upgrades and a further $7.8 million towards bridge replacement and upgrades and another $1.8 million on resealing bitumen roads in the region. With the Somserset population predicted to sky rocket over the next 25 years, maintaining a balance between development and keeping the region's rural aesthetic is another challenge facing councillors.

"(We introduced) a new Somerset Region Planning Scheme in March 2016 - the first region wide planning scheme since amalgamation," Cr Lehmann said.

"The principle underpinning the planning scheme is to ensure that social, ecological and economic environments are sustainable into the future.

"It also provides a strategic and integrated basis for responding to the challenges of population growth and land use management into the future."