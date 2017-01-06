30°
News

Council steps up for fight for $1m rail trail funding gap

Emma Clarke
| 6th Jan 2017 1:57 PM
Somerset Regional Council is continuing the push for the $1 million rail trail funding short fall.
Somerset Regional Council is continuing the push for the $1 million rail trail funding short fall.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUNDING to finish the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail was $1 million short of the mark but Somerset Regional Council are continuing to push for the cash.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads allocated $1.8 million to to the project in 2016 but council officers estimate the cost of completing the Toogoolawah to Moore section of the trail to the minimum standard acceptable to be $3,194,091.

The council has taken the application to the next level and will use a contract surveyor on the weekend to gather information to use in a strong application for Federal Government funding to make up the difference.

"The idea of the survey is so we have exact information to put with our application to the Federal Government," Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"What we want to do with the application is make sure we have the correct information there so we have a good chance of getting that fund."

The council previously agreed to take over future maintenance of the rail corridor, inside Somerset's boundary, on a lease arrangement, provided the Department of Transport and Main Roads completed upgrades to the Toogoolawah to Moore section.

 

"This is to get it up to a standard that council is happy with because we have to look after the maintenance for ever and a day from here on so we want to make sure it's done properly, especially the creek crossings so they are flood resilient and don't get washed away every time we have a flood," Cr Lehmann said.

NOT ENOUGH: Somerset Council says the Queensland Government has underestimated the cost of the Toogoolawah to Wanora section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail by more than $1 million.
NOT ENOUGH: Somerset Council says the Queensland Government has underestimated the cost of the Toogoolawah to Wanora section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail by more than $1 million. File

 

"What we want to do is make sure it doesn't cost our ratepayers in the future and make sure the job is done properly because if there is a half-baked job done it's going to come back and cost our rate payers.

"We don't want to accept a half-baked solution to the problem because that will come back and bite people later on."

He said the finished works would have benefits to local tourism and the Somerset economy.

"We're hopeful if we put in a good application that funding will be forthcoming because we appreciate the benefits of tourists and the tourism dollar to our region so it's important we do it and do it right," Cr Lehmann said.

"I think even government departments can see the benefit it will bring to the region."

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users will need to be cautious when using the trail this weekend while a specialist vehicle surveys the surface.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane valley rail trail somerset regional council

Snap a #safey and win big

Snap a #safey and win big

Competition encourages safety on the dams

Council steps up for fight for $1m rail trail funding gap

Somerset Regional Council is continuing the push for the $1 million rail trail funding short fall.

Funding granted for rail trail $1 million short of the mark

Doctors wake coward punch victim from coma

Thom Dover

21-year-old was allegedly hit in Surfers Paradise early on Wednesday

$55m Powerball ticket claimed by government workers

The $55m Powerball prize has been won by 21 government workers,

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

NAOMI Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis this year.

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from gay "gene"

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 17/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 17/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

HOUSE &amp; GRANNY FLAT + BARN ON 5571sqm – Zoned Future Urban

10 Coal Road, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 5 $489,000

ONE PROPERTY – TWO DWELLINGS - The Ultimate in Blended Family Living Bring the whole family, the kids, the in-laws, the horse, the dog and all your other...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $367,500

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW - Lots Ready to Build On in Early 2017

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS FULL TURN KEY 4 ... Prices start from...

PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS FULL TURN KEY 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM UNDER $400,000 SUPER FAST NBN Internet and...

Company behind $40m Ipswich CBD project missing in action

The original Ellenborough Towers design.

Time is almost up for developers to get out their shovels

LAND GRAB: Fears for future of Ipswich pony club

ANXIOUS WAIT: Allen Zahnow, President City of Ipswich Pony Club INC wants a committment in writing.

President concerned about council 'land grab'

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!