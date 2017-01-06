Council steps up for fight for $1m rail trail funding gap

FUNDING to finish the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail was $1 million short of the mark but Somerset Regional Council are continuing to push for the cash.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads allocated $1.8 million to to the project in 2016 but council officers estimate the cost of completing the Toogoolawah to Moore section of the trail to the minimum standard acceptable to be $3,194,091.

The council has taken the application to the next level and will use a contract surveyor on the weekend to gather information to use in a strong application for Federal Government funding to make up the difference.

"The idea of the survey is so we have exact information to put with our application to the Federal Government," Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"What we want to do with the application is make sure we have the correct information there so we have a good chance of getting that fund."

The council previously agreed to take over future maintenance of the rail corridor, inside Somerset's boundary, on a lease arrangement, provided the Department of Transport and Main Roads completed upgrades to the Toogoolawah to Moore section.

"This is to get it up to a standard that council is happy with because we have to look after the maintenance for ever and a day from here on so we want to make sure it's done properly, especially the creek crossings so they are flood resilient and don't get washed away every time we have a flood," Cr Lehmann said.

NOT ENOUGH: Somerset Council says the Queensland Government has underestimated the cost of the Toogoolawah to Wanora section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail by more than $1 million. File

"What we want to do is make sure it doesn't cost our ratepayers in the future and make sure the job is done properly because if there is a half-baked job done it's going to come back and cost our rate payers.

"We don't want to accept a half-baked solution to the problem because that will come back and bite people later on."

He said the finished works would have benefits to local tourism and the Somerset economy.

"We're hopeful if we put in a good application that funding will be forthcoming because we appreciate the benefits of tourists and the tourism dollar to our region so it's important we do it and do it right," Cr Lehmann said.

"I think even government departments can see the benefit it will bring to the region."

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users will need to be cautious when using the trail this weekend while a specialist vehicle surveys the surface.