Council looks to catch up with Coalfalls park hoons

BRAINLESS: Hoons have destroyed large sections of the grassed area at the Shapcott Park canoe launch site off William St Coalfalls.

EVERY dollar spent on repairing wilful damage of council property is a ratepayers' dollar which could be better spent elsewhere.

Parks committee chairman Councillor David Morrison said those responsible for destroying the lawn at a William St, Coalfalls park earlier this week were also redirecting council funds away from positive projects and into a repair job.

Cr Morrison said anybody who went forward to Ipswich City Council with information about wilful damage of any council property which led to a conviction could be met with a reward of up to $4,000 depending on the severity of the damage.

"It's disappointing and hopefully somebody comes forward," he said.

"There is no question it has happened before but it is rare and I think most people respect the parks and sporting fields council does provide.

"Unfortunately there is a small percentage that likes to vandalise things for an unknown reason and that costs everybody."

Cr Morrison said work would begin in repairing the damage, but even with recent rain, labour would still be required to make sure the ground was evenly restored.

He said the land was accessed through a gap in the park's bollard boundary which would also be replaced.

"They are channelling funding that could be spent on other parts of the city," he said.

"It wouldn't be a very high dollar but every dollar spent on repairing wilful damage is a dollar too much."

Cr Morrison urged anybody with information to contact the council on 3810 6666.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said local police were investigating the hooning incident but there had been no charges laid.

Police became aware of the incident after an informant reported it at about 11.30am on Sunday, September 18.