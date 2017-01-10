Council dubbed as one of 'smartest' in country

SOMERSET Regional Council has been dubbed as one of the smartest in the country by Blair's Federal MP.

Shayne Neumann recently praised the council for their "long term, catalytic” thinking which has resulted in them being one of the only debt-free local governments with plenty of funds to spend.

"They have been an extremely successful council under both sides of politics,” he said.

"They have a long history of significant achievement and are prepared to put the money up themselves to get projects finished.

"Often they employ local people to do those projects and they're not afraid to push for what they want.”

Currently Somerset council is pushing for $1.1 million worth of state government funding to finish the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

"They are one of the biggest councils in south-east Queensland with the smallest population are punching well above their weight,” Mr Neumann said.

"They focus on catalytic projects which drive investment, tourism and economic growth which is why I support them on their application for funding for the rail trail.”