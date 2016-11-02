Council courting potential future arts minister

IMAGINE eating dinner inside one of Ipswich's most historic buildings alongside 2000 other people admiring walls covered in street art and listening to the musical talents of a local artist.

Your invitation could soon be in the mail if the council can push forward with their plans to rejuvenate the North Ipswich Woollen Mills.

With a federal election only a couple of years away the council is courting both sides of politics in a bid to secure enough funding to create a one-of-a-kind arts precinct.

The dinner is just one idea to draw more attention to the area as the council works on concept designs for its funding submission to the federal government.

On Wednesday former Labor Arts Minister Tony Burke MP visited the much discussed Woollen Mills at the request of Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Neumann is determined to secure federal funding, in partnership with the council, and hoped giving the potential next Arts Minister a private tour would help.

FUNDING PLEASE: The council is courting both sides of politics in an attempt to secure funding to transform the North Ipswich Woollen Mills into a unique and vibrant arts precinct. Pictured: Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann. Helen Spelitis

While Mr Burke wouldn't guarantee that funding, should his party be elected and he is returned to the position of arts minister, but he has been warned; Mr Neumann won't stop bugging him about it.

"This is such an important space," Mr Neumann said.

"You can imagine the talent of the Ipswich artists performing, as well as visual artists… This will create jobs, improve community and drive economic development."

While Mr Burke's initial impressions were that the space meets all the criteria for a cultural arts hub, he pointed out projects like this are challenging.

"It's really hard to get an arts precinct up and running," Mr Burke said.

"And old industrial spaces are perfect for this sort of use. You can imagine once it is up and running, people won't just come here for a viewing, they come here to explore."

The council also plans to invite Federal Arts Minister Senator Mitch Fifield to tour the Woollen Mills.