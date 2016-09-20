Council assessing damage after 'hoons' trash park

AN IPSWICH park has been left looking like a skid pan after someone used the public space to do burnouts.

A nearby resident heard the 'hoon' roaring around the park, on William St at Coalfalls, in their car and reported it to police.

Parts of the grassed area of the park have been all but destroyed with deep pits now marking the surface.

The opportunistic driver struck following the removal of a bollard, placed at public parks to prevent this exact activity.

Ipswich City Council is yet to assess the damage.

Parks committee chairman Councillor David Morrison has urged anyone with information to contact the council on 3810 6666.