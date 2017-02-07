Coroner will investigate pregnant woman's death

A CORONIAL investigation will be held into the death of a woman at a Brassall house.

Stacey Oerton was found dead in her home on Diamantina Blvd on January 28 and her family have since revealed the 28-year-old woman was 22 weeks pregnant.

A large police presence around the home, up to five cars, sparked concern among surrounding neighbours, but the police have confirmed Ms Oerton's death was not suspicious.

Police have also said it was a "sudden death'' and that the cause was unclear.

A GoFundMe Page set up on Thursday, February 2 to raise money for a funeral describes the death as a "terrible freak accident'' which also claimed the life of her unborn son.

"… her tiny boy Matthias Glen ... was delivered during the autopsy on January 31," the GoFundMe page reads.

"He will be placed in Stacey's arms before the funeral so that they may be together forever. Stacey leaves behind her 10-year-old son who was her life."

The funeral will be held on Thursday.

The QT was unable to contact the family before this story was published.