Cool hand Luke signs with Jets

MAJOR SIGNING: Luke Capwell, pictured in action for the Jets in 2011, is an outsanding addition to the 2017 squad.

IN A major coup ahead of the 2017 Intrust Super Cup season the Ipswich Jets have signed former NRL star Luke Capewell to play in the halves.

The 27-year-old, who has played 40 NRL games for the Rabbitohs, Titans and Broncos, is highly rated by Jets co-coach Shane Walker for being an oustanding support player and reader of the game.

Capewell, a cousin to Kurt and Liam Capewell who both played in the 2015 premiership side, will likely partner Dane Phillips in the halves.

Capewell played with the Jets back in 2011 when the club was aligned with the Gold Coast Titans.

He was impressive at pre-season training before Christmas and his class is expected to come to the fore in 2017 for the Jets.

"Luke has always done well at the NRL level and he brings a huge amount of experience," Shane Walker said.

"We've never had a player with his instinct to back up and the ability to read the offload and when a break is going to be made.

"That is something that is very difficult to coach, and with the way we play it is great that he can bring that to the team.

"He reads play really well too and can sniff out an overlap.

"We'll play him in the halves, somwehere that he can be around the ball and get his hands on the ball as much as possible.

"Already in some of our opposed games we've played he has formed a good combination with Nathaniel Neale and some of the offloaders in our team."

The Jets lost Josh Cleeland and Matt Parcell to the NRL last year and with it two outsanding support players who were always near the ball when a break was made.

Capewell's addition to the side will certainly ensure that any breaks that are made down the middle of the field will be finished off. He is not foreign to Ipswich Jets fans who will recall him in action back in 2011 for the side in the first season that Ben and Shane Walker were in charge.

Capewell was then signed with the Titans, but always gave a good account of himself when he came back to the Queensalnd Cup.

"It is a difficult proposition when you are coming back in that feeder system because you don't spend all week with the guys," Walker said.

"It's hard to get the combinations and partnerships that are needed but he did a great job when he was playing with us back then. We anticipate him having a great season."