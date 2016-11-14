30°
Cool change on the way

Greg Osborn
| 14th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Ipswich is set for a respite from the recent steamy conditions with daytime and night-time temperatures easing for most of this week.

The cooler conditions won't arrive until tomorrow however, with Ipswich, Gatton and Esk forecast to see 30C today. It will be more pleasant in Laidley and Boonah where it will be 29 and 28 respectively.

Near perfect conditions are expected for the rest of the week with a maximum of 29 forecast for Ipswich tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 13 and 15 degrees meaning many should be able to get a good night's sleep after a string of uncomfortably warm evenings. 

Very little wet weather is forecast for the next five days. If it does rain it will most likely happen on Wednesday and Thursday with a 20 percent chance of showers.
 

ipswich weather

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

