Controversy marred theatre's early days

IN Ipswich there is a building described as being "The building in Queensland to be designed by Walter Burley Griffin (of Canberra fame) but it is also the only incinerator of this particular type in Australia”.

This building used to burn the rubbish we created, so after much discussion and visiting land at Queens Park, Denmark Hill and North Ipswich, the powers that be decided that the best place for such a building was Queens Park Ipswich. This decision was made in October 1932.

Not everyone was happy with this decision and people thought the City Council would be putting a great obstacle in the way of its own commendable schemes for the beautification of that part of the City. "Surely (the people thought) it is absurd to spoil the picture by organising a constant procession of garbage through the Park”.

Controversy was maintained regarding the site but eventually on November 5, 1936 the Ipswich Incinerator which was described as "The most efficient method of garbage disposal” was officially opened in Queens Park by the Mayor A T Stephenson. In attendance was Mr Kanevsky of Reverberatory Incinerator Pty Ltd which had been built off the design by Walter Burley Griffin. The Ipswich Incinerator cost 5,579 pounds with the exception of the fittings and fans and all material used had been procured in Ipswich. Mr G Williams was the contractor, bricks were made by the Rylance Collieries & brickworks Pty Ltd, Ebbw Vale; iron and steel work by Forrers Pty Ltd, the casting by A G Sutton Pty Ltd and all electricity, water supply and drainage had been the work by local contractors. Supervising engineer was Mr G B Gill.

By August 1961 the Ipswich Incinerator in Queens Park had been closed down after a period of 25 years' service. The chief health Inspector Mr J Barkley reported to the City Council that with the growth of the City, the incinerator became incapable of coping efficiently with the amount of garbage produced.

FROM INCINERATOR TO THEATRE

For 6 years following the closure of the incinerator the building fell into a very neglected state, however a group of citizens headed by Mrs Dorothy Harris decided that the building was worthy of preservation as an historical building and prevailed upon the council to issue a lease to the Arts Council (Ipswich branch) in which Mrs Uletta Patterson was the driving force.

In 1968 the Ipswich Little Theatre Society decided that the incinerator could be converted to an intimate theatre and agreed to contribute financially to this end.

By November 22, 1969 the incinerator became the Burley Griffin Incinerator Theatre and although only partly restored the Little Theatre presented its first production; a One-act play called "the faithful Widow of Ephesus”.

Since those early years alterations and additions have been continually undertaken by a dedicated bank of tradesmen, members and friends. Now visitors and theatre goers can see the result of an almost "Impossible Dream” that has finally been made possible.

Congratulations to each and every one for giving of their individual talents during the 47 years that the theatre has been able to call the building home.

ROSEWOOD SNIPPETS

In the year 1879, 22,000 bags (approx. 90,000 bushels) of maize was sent away from Rosewood Railway Station.

The temperature in Rosewood in January 1884 reached 115 degrees in the shade (around 46C).

Arthur Bensley managed the Honey Bank Apiary Rosewood in 1886. He sold Italian and Queen Bees.

Rosewood had a coach building factory in the late 1800s. It was owned by Mr P J Gilligan.

Ploughing matches and horse jumping contests were held in Rosewood in 1894.

The sound of a church bell in Rosewood was heard for the first time on August 11, 1907.

The bell had been presented to the Anglican Church by the Women's guild.

BATHS & WATER SUPPLY

About 1863 Mr Godfrey (Billy) O'Rourke, landlord of the "Cottage of content Hotel” in East St Ipswich decided to supply a great want in the town - namely baths and a water supply.

He had erected on the banks of the Bremer River, a steam engine and on a section of the land adjacent to his "pub” built a large tank and this was erected on a strong stand.

A pipe was laid between the river and the zinc-lined tank and the engine pumped the water from the Bremer into the tanks.

Other people could fill their water carts from the tank through leather spouts. Large taps were used to turn the flow of water on and off.

It was said that this system lasted for some two or three years.