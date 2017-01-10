Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

THERE has been lots happening at Lions Richlands in the past five months as part of their $12 million stage one redevelopment.

The club announced back in August plans for their refurbishment which will be completed in a three stage level plan, with the first stage completed mid year.

Stage one includes a four-metre tall bronze lion statue with cascading fountains, 40 new gaming machines, 80 additional seats in a fully refurbished restaurant, an alfresco dining area as well as a new cafe and wine bar.

The club will also house a 13m wide screen in their state of the art brand new TAB sports bar which can play up to 12 different sports channels at once or even join all the screens together for an experience that is just as good as good as being in the stadium.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Lions Richlands marketing manager Troy Sorrensen said builders have been hard at working creating the many new additional amenities.

"We have many multiple projects all happening at once," he said.

"The renovations began in September and one of the main focuses has been working on the new multi-storey car park out the front, which has been progressing very well.

"That will give the club an extra 110 car parks by the time it is complete," he said.

"Work on the front entrance is also in full swing, as well as work on the new sports bar, restaurant and cafe.

"The foundation for the outside dining deck which overlooks the main field is also well under way.

"Once the exterior has been completed we are looking forward to see the inside of the club start to take shape. That is the exciting part which we are all looking forward to, just as much as our members are.

"The feel of the club will be very grand with full table service, lifting the experiences for our members."

Despite the renovation, the club has still been welcoming many people through the doors.

"We want to thank our members and our guests that have continued to support and patron the club during these renovations and we can't wait to deliver the club everyone deserves," Mr Sorrensen said.

For information about the club and their renovations, log onto qldlions.com.au or the Lions Richlands Facebook page.