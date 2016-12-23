30°
News

Conservative Party? Is Cory Bernardi about to go rogue?

Claire Bickers, News Corp Australia Network | 22nd Dec 2016 8:55 AM
Senator Cory Bernardi
Senator Cory Bernardi Aap

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEARS are mounting in the Liberal Party that Senator Cory Bernardi is set to split from the Coalition to launch the new Australian Conservatives Party early next year.

The move would leave Malcolm Turnbull in an even more precarious situation in the upper house, where he currently needs the support of 10 key crossbenchers to pass his legislative agenda.

Speculation that the maverick senator could split from the Liberals to form his own party bankrolled by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart flared after Ms Rinehart and Senator Bernardi met key members of US president-elect Donald Trump's campaign team in Washington last month, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, The Australian reports.

Senator Bernardi has not commented on his plans but allies and colleagues of the outspoken conservative told The Australian a breakaway Trump-inspired movement was ­imminent.

Attempts were now being made to convince him to stay with the party.
 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his visit to Rockhampton
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his visit to Rockhampton Chris Ison ROK271016cpm7

The South Australian senator's strong opposition to a carbon tax being put back on the agenda as part of a climate change policy review resulted in an embarrassing week leading up to the Council of Australian Government's meeting for the Prime Minister just last month.

The speculation around a split was also fuelled by a message on Senator Ber­nardi's Australian Conservatives website this week, which says the group is planning a "massive" 2017 after operating since July with "modest staff numbers and a bare bones website".

"This is all set to change in 2017," the website says.

"Our new state-of-the-art website is almost ready to go, and we will be launching it early next year, along with a number of important campaigns."

Senator Bernardi dismissed any suggestions of a split as "gossip", but close allies of the ­conservative told The Australianhe had become more serious about the idea of a new party.

It comes as public trust in government has dropped to a near 50-year low.

"He is becoming more serious about this as people are losing faith in the Liberal Party and as he is losing faith in Malcolm Turnbull," one senior Liberal told The Australian.

Another friend and ally of the senator's told the publication they were "very concerned" he would quit early in the year and could even attempt to encourage other parliamentary colleagues to join the party.

"I don't think this is a ­flippant thing; this is now serious," the ally said. "I am worried about it, and I will do everything I can to try to keep him in our tent."

Senator Bernardi yesterday refused to confirm the move and told The Australian he would "not comment on gossip or speculation".

Topics:  cory bernadi editors picks

CARJACK TERROR: Robbery, assault, abduction ordeal in court

CARJACK TERROR: Robbery, assault, abduction ordeal in court

21-year-old is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

What little yellow boxes means for motorists on highway

The yellow trailers have started appearing on highways around Toowoomba.

Cameras have already been spotted on the Warrego Hwy

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Broken gearbox stalls koala rescue operation

STRANDED: Ipswich Koala Protection Society is in crisis after losing one of its animal ambulances.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society calls for your help

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Enjoy a live band from our Gig Guide for a great night out.

The latest from the city's live musice scene

See the year out with a bang

NO SHOW: Warwick missed out on fireworks at New Year and Australia Day celebrations.

Free children’s rides, live music and a fireworks finale

Things to do this weekend

LIGHT UP: Hit the streets with your QT and check out all the fantastic Christmas light displays every night.

Things to do around Ipswich

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

Music from the roots

I'M JUST RAW: Singer-songwriter Chris Flaskas is in tune with the earth.

Chris Flaskas on his start in music, his latest song and what's next

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Expression of...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

STRIKING HOME WITH MAGIC RIVER VIEWS!

11 Arrawatta Close, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 2 $699,000

This outstanding executive home sits proudly in a dress circle location overlooking the Brisbane river and offers an envied lifestyle not just a home. If you have...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is that is beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by...

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!