29°
News

Confession gets dealer a lighter sentence

Jessica Grewal
| 26th Nov 2016 5:02 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DRUG dealer who peddled meth, ecstasy and potentially deadly synthetics around Ipswich has been jailed for six months.

Despite a long history of drug-related crime, Ryan Trevor Maynard, 37, escaped serious jail time after it was revealed he would never have been charged with trafficking had he not been honest with police about the scale of his drug business.

Maynard's colourful criminal history was detailed in Brisbane Supreme Court this week where it was revealed the disability pensioner regularly dabbled in everything from the more common dangerous drugs to alternative mind alterers including "psychedelic, hallucinogenic cactus plants”.

Most recently, he was caught with the controversial synthetic drug known as N Bomb - the ecstasy imitator that left one person dead and 11 hospitalised on the Gold Coast last month.

Police arrested Maynard at an Ipswich service station in April and a follow-up search of his house uncovered various drug cocktails, utensils and phones that contained evidence of drug deals.

Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said only a small amount of drugs was found on site, but Maynard confessed to police that he regularly sold drugs to about 15-16 people including friends, family and an ex-partner to support his own drug habit.

It was not the first time Maynard had given police information about a crime he would not have otherwise been convicted of.

The court heard Maynard previously handed himself in to police over the attempted armed robbery of a service station more than a decade ago. Police had no suspects in the crime until, several years later, Maynard told them he had committed the crime in the hope of getting enough money to pay off a drug debt. He was convicted but received a suspended jail sentence.

Defence barrister Katherine McMahon said her client was deeply distressed about the prospect of his 14-year-old daughter being sent to live somewhere else while he served his sentence.

Maynard and his partner broke down in tears as Ms McMahon told the court the girl had greatly improved both at home and school since moving in with her father earlier in the year and that he was "very proud” of her achievements.

"He appreciated she's the person he has let down the most,” Ms McMahon said

"He has explained to his daughter that he is not going to be back for a long time.”

Justice Roslyn Atkinson said that given the seriousness of the charge and the drugs he had been selling, she had no choice but to send Maynard to jail but accepted the case was "an unusual one”.

She said she hoped Maynard's most recent arrest was the "wake-up call” he needed for his own sake and his daughter's and set a parole release date of May 22 next year.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  drug trafficker n bomb ryan trevor maynard

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

More people jobless in Ipswich than ever before

More people jobless in Ipswich than ever before

THE State Government is offering $20,000 for businesses to give someone a job

Party pill supplier dodges jail

A young Ipswich man has narrowly escaped jail for the supply of MDMA pills similar to these.

Young tradie was "sucked in” to party drug culture: court

Confession gets dealer a lighter sentence

Drug dealer escapes serious jail time for trafficking

VIDEO: Formal wear retailer goes out with a dazzle

BITTER SWEET: Von's Gorgeous Gowns owner Yvonne Harris is shutting shop after a decade in business.

Von's Gorgeous Gowns will see the last gown sold today

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

Things to do this weekend

Enjoy St Andrew's Night with the national champion Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band at their hall in Limestone Park

Looking for an event?

Five things to do this weekend

Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band presents St Andrew's Night tomorrow at their hall in Limestone Park.

Get excited for Christmas with the Glamorgan Vale markets and more.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

AFTER reading the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones diaries, I think Bridget might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 OFFERS $249,000

Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a spacious 1356m2 block. With characteristics...

Character Home with 4 bay carport

17a Railway Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This is just what you have been looking for. A lovely character home with front verandah to watch the world go by - perfect spot to sit and relax and absorb a...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY IN BOOVAL

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Set in a convenient & central location, and only a short walk to Booval Fair, Booval Train Station, and many other convenience stores and shops, 16A Dudleigh...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $95,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!