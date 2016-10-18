UPDATE: Missing 55-year-old found after three weeks

AFTER being reported missing three weeks ago, a 55-year-old man from Ipswich has been found safe and well.
The man had been missing since September 27 was located last night.
Police have thanked the public for their assistance.
