Competition encourages youth to speak up for themselves

THE question was simple enough, but the eight finalists in the annual Rotary North Ipswich 'Youth Speaks' awards all found different ways to talk about how Rotary Helps Humanity, said Anita Dwyer, Rotary North Ipswich secretary.

"Our adjudicator Cheryl Lukritz, from Toastmasters, had a hard time splitting them,” Ms Dwyer said.

The awards are an integral part of Rotary International's commitment to youth, Ms Dwyer said, with the international president John Germ selecting the theme for competition.

"The students were each able to incorporate their own thoughts and views while reflecting on the achievements of Rotarian around the world.

"The competition has not only honed the students public speaking skills, it has also extended their knowledge of Rotary and its programs.”

Each student was given four minutes to speak on the topic, with Madelene Taylor from Ipswich Girls Grammar School judged the overall winner, with second place going to Ethan Gallagher from Springfield Central State High School.

"Ethan is only in Year 8; the Rotary Club looks forward to Ethan attending many more Youth Speak competitions over the coming years,” Ms Dwyer said.

Third place was awarded to Emma Clayton from St Mary's College.

The awards are now in their 20th year, with students from West Moreton Anglican College, St Mary's College, Springfield Central State High School, Rosewood State High School, Ipswich Grammar School, Ipswich Girls Grammar School, Bundamba State Secondary College and Bremer State High School taking part.