Company using sun to cook eggs, create power

HOT PLATE: Sunny Queen Farms CFO Glenn Trimble and RPS Planning Principal Simon Pollock are using the sun as power.

THE blazing midday sun can cook an egg on a car but it's about to become a valuable resource for one Ipswich company.

In what is one of the first "long line" solar car parks of its kind in the state, Ipswich City Council has approved a development application for a large commercial solar project at Sunny Queen's Carole Park distribution centre that will double as shade and weather protection for staff vehicles.

RPS planning principal Simon Pollock said the shade structure to be constructed in the 60-space car park would include 90 metres of solar PV panelling.

"This is the first solar project in Queensland where one continuous line of PV panelling will be installed in a staff car park," Mr Pollock said.

"It's a unique and alternative approach to creating opportunities for solar energy generation. Not only will this benefit staff by providing protection for their cars from hail storms but it also provides a renewable energy source for the business - and the cost of the shade structure will eventually be paid back through savings in energy costs."

Construction on the project is expected to begin next week and will include a 100kW solar system that will generate about 450kW hours per day.

The solar PV panels are equipped with tempered glass casing to protect the cells underneath and can withstand most weather events including hail storms.

Sunny Queen Australia chief financial officer Glenn Trimble said sustainable energy sources played a critical role in business growth, and the solar project was an important part of that strategy.

"Sunny Queen has a proud pedigree of innovation, not only across all of the new products and meal solutions we develop for our customers, but in the systems and processes that enable us to deliver these innovations to the market," Mr Trimble said.

Mr Pollock encouraged other businesses and local councils to take inspiration from the Sunny Queen Farms project and consider more opportunities for innovative projects of this kind.

"Most local councils are very supportive of solar projects but the regulations within existing planning schemes vary dramatically, making it difficult for project proponents to understand how these projects will be assessed," Mr Pollock said.

"The process can also be very complex for a business wanting to utilise solar power and it can take quite some time to get a development application approved, but the outcomes are worth it.

"It would be great to see the State or Federal Governments provide further incentives or policy direction in support of renewable energy to encourage the development of solar initiatives."

The Carole Park project is one of 18 large scale solar farm projects erected by RPS around Australia.