Company behind Brookwater Resort placed in receivership

An artist's impression of the entrance to the $550 million Dusit Thani Golf and Spa Resort at Brookwater. The tourism destination's future is now in jeopardy.

THE company behind the proposed Brookwater Resort at Springfield has been placed in receivership after falling more than 12 months behind in repayments of its financing facility.

Financier Myst Group took possession of the site as mortgagee on August 31 and today this appointed receivers to the proponent Brookwater Resort Investments.

Myst Group director Paul Smith said negotiations had broken down with proponent Brookwater Resort Investments and the company had no choice but to take possession of the land adjacent to the Brookwater Golf Club.

Brookwater Resort Investments had proposed a 520-apartment luxury resort in partnership with Thai resort operators Dusit Thani.

Brookwater Resort Investments had proposed a 520-apartment luxury resort in partnership with Thai resort operators Dusit Thani. Contributed

The financing facility was used to purchase the land in 2014. Since then no construction work has taken place on the property and no repayments have been made to the financing facility.

Myst Group has appointed BPS Recovery as receivers and has engaged Knight Frank as agents to sell the site.

Mr Smith said construction of the resort was still a preferred option, however proper process had to be followed to recover the financing facility.

"This is a great project which will be great for Springfield and will provide plenty of jobs for the region," he said.

Myst Group has appointed BPS Recovery as receivers and has engaged Knight Frank as agents to sell the site.

"However the proponents, Brookwater Resort Investments, have shown no willingness to repay the finance which was lent to them to purchase the land. We have no confidence that the resort will be built by the current proponent.

"We remain open to proposals which may see the completion of the resort, and have held discussions with Dusit Thani.

"However at this point our only viable option at this time is to sell the land."

The mortgagee-in-possession action prevents any entry to the site, or work taking place.