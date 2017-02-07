34°
News

Comp to bowl over new teams

Ashleigh Howarth | 7th Feb 2017 11:00 AM
HAVE A GO: Bryan Druery from Montrose, Wayne Williams and Ben Brown from Graystone are on board for the competition.
HAVE A GO: Bryan Druery from Montrose, Wayne Williams and Ben Brown from Graystone are on board for the competition. Ashleigh Howarth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMING up with creative ways to bring new patrons into a bowls club can be a hard task, but avid bowler Wayne Williams might have the right idea.

Mr Williams has set out a public challenge for companies within the Darra and surrounding suburbs to put together a team to compete in the Darra Cementco Industrial Cup.

He said the tournament is aimed at providing a fun way for locals to network with one another while boosting the profile of the struggling club.

"With the Industrial Cup, Darra Cementco Bowls Club is promoting an alternative way for industry and businesses, volunteer groups and sporting clubs and their families to jointly relax outside of work and meeting hours,” Mr Williams said.

"We're seeking teams of six players or more and the rules allow for player interchange at any stage ofthe game.”

Mr Williams also said team captains could discuss with the opposing team when they would play, with no pressure from the organisers to complete thegame.

Graystone, who is an immediate neighbour of the bowls club, has come on board to sponsor the event.

They are already proud supporters of the Darra community and are annual sponsors of the BTP Westlink Green Darra Street Party and Darra Bowls Club Masters Pair Tournament.

Graystone has already signed up a team for the cup.

Another business that has registered a team is Montrose Therapy and Respite Services.

Allied Health assistant Bryan Druery said he was excited about meeting more people from the growing region.

"Montrose moved to Darra in 2014 after many years at Corinda so this is a great way to continue to get to know our neighbours. The bowls club is right on our doorstep and we're looking forward to playing,” he said.

Registration is $60 for a team and that includes a minimum of two games as well as the choice of days or nights to play.

The supply of lawn bowls is free as well as green hire for daytime games.

In addition, you will have a free tutoring session from bowlers on request, who will also explain the rules of the game.

You will get honorary membership of the bar and the barbecue facilities can be provided on request.

Smaller businesses can combine forces to make up a team with a minimum of six players and large companies can nominate more than one team. Family members of workers are also encouraged to participate.

For more information about registering a team, phone Wayne Williams on 0402 084 784 or log on to www.darracementco.org.au.

Registrations close by March 1.

The Satellite
GROCERY BILL: Best value for your budget in Ipswich

GROCERY BILL: Best value for your budget in Ipswich

Does extra competition make a difference at the checkout? We shopped for 10 basic items across three major supermarkets to find out.

Women charged after stolen car allegedly rams police car

Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am.

Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am

'Greyhound racing in Logan is well and truly muzzled'

EVEN START: The dogs are away in race one at Bundaberg Greyhound track.

PCYC facility will benefit more residents in the long term

Coroner will investigate pregnant woman's death

The coroner will investigate the death of Stacey Oerton was found in her home on Diamantina Blvd on January 28.

Woman's death at a Brassall home will be investigated

Local Partners

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Ipswich coal miner dedicated his life to Marburg

Gary Rohl worked in the Ipswich coal mines most of his life and almost lost an arm in one accident.

Everyone in Marburg knows the name Gary Rohl.

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

MAGNIFICENT POSITION IN JACANA ESTATE

7 Oriole Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Beautifully presented upon an elevated 869m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View, you will love all that this home has to offer. - A very...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!