SEQ commuters told to check Translink website for updates

There is more commuter chaos expected across South-East Queensland this morning with about 30 train services cancelled due to a train driver shortage.

An interim timetable starts from today and will last for around two weeks. Under the new timetable, the following alterations have been made.

Queensland Rail says "these alterations have been selected based on least impact, where there is low patronage and a minimised delay to the next service."

The delays comes after the new Redcliffe Peninsula line opened without enough train drivers to service it.

There is now an urgent recruitment process underway to train more drivers and guards.