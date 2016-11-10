Community input invited in Raceview environment project

A CONCRETE drain at Raceview will be returned to a natural waterway that benefits the community and the environment under a new project starting this month.

Ipswich City Council is asking the community to help it transform Small Creek, which runs from Whitehill Rd to Warwick Rd, into a natural stream.

To kick-off the project, council is holding Design Your Creek Week from tomorrow to November 16 to gather the community's ideas for Small Creek.

The council's environment spokesman Councillor David Morrison said it was not every day the community was asked to help design a creek.

"Design Your Creek Week is about finding out what the community would like to see happen with Small Creek, the types of community facilities and design elements that are important to them," Cr Morrison said.

"Not all residents would be aware, but before it was turned into a concrete channel in the early 1980s Small Creek was a natural stream surrounded by large iconic trees home to local wildlife.

"This project is very exciting because it is about reinstating Small Creek as a natural waterway, but more than that, it is about creating an area that supports the local environment and can be enjoyed by the community.

"The new Small Creek will allow for better path and bikeway connections and improve wildlife habitat and the quality of water run-off into Deebing Creek."

Design Your Creek Week will include a people's day event at 3 Poplar St, Raceview from 9am to 2.30pm on Sunday, November 13.

For more information about the project visit www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/ smallcreek.