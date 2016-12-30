Community groups share in $21,400

THERE will be plenty to celebrate in the New Year for 17 Scenic Rim community organisations, including seven in the wider Boonah region, which will share in more than $21,400 in council grants.

Corporate and Community Services Committee chair Cr Virginia West said funding provided in the second round of the 2016-17 Community Grants Program would support groups and organisations which helped to enrich the life of Scenic Rim communities.

In addition, in-kind support, to a value of $12,300 will be provided to 37 groups to cover the use of venues, tents, waste bins and photocopying services.

"All of these groups and organisations, many of which rely mostly on volunteers, make an invaluable contribution to community life across our region," she said.

"This funding round is part of Council's 2016-17 Budget allocation of $178,500 for the Community Grants Program which is an investment in events and organisations which help to achieve the shared Community Plan vision for healthy, engaged and resourceful communities.

"Council has supported funding requests for diverse projects from a wide range of organisations, from totem poles for a community kindergarten playground to a brochure to promote an Indigenous Elders' group.

"Such organisations represent vital threads in the social fabric of our towns and villages and their contribution to their local communities helps to make our region such a great place to live."

The seven local community organisations to benefit include: