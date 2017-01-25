COMMENT: Your letters won't be ignored

SINCE taking over the job of deputy editor some time ago, and more recently steering the ship here at the QT as acting editor, I have managed to gain something of an insight into the world of the serial newspaper letter writer.

As you may have noticed, there are some "out of towners" whose letters we run on a regular basis.

There are half a dozen or more regulars from all corners of the country who contribute letters to newspapers everywhere.

If we don't publish them, someone at some newspaper somewhere else will, so they are not my top priority.

But they do come in handy sometimes.

Where we are able, we favour letters written by Ipswich people, so you will usually see those placed in more prominent positions on the letters page.

That being said, in recent years we have occasionally faced a severe shortage of local letters.

With no editorial secretary here at the QT, I've gone to the length of retyping handwritten letters myself to get them into the paper, but I can't do that every day.

So, QT readers, feel free to make your opinions known, preferably via email, on the stories that you've read in the QT, or the stories you feel we should be getting to.