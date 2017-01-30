COMMENT: Why kids should learn a second language

I WAS thrilled to hear kids in Prep to Year 4 at Ipswich Junior Grammar will have the opportunity to learn Mandarin.

While some may believe that five is too young for children to be grasping second language, I think it's never too young.

Australia is well behind the rest of the world when it comes to understanding the benefits of knowing a language other than your native tongue.

I started learning German at Peak Crossing State School in mid-primary school.

After continuing at Boonah State High School and living overseas in Germany for a short while, I am now able to speak the language fluently.

If I hadn't began that journey into a foreign language in primary school, I may never have found a love for another culture, a different way of thinking and may have put off world travel.

I know many of my European counterparts began much younger and therefore became fluent in multiple languages at a young age, opening up many doors for them.

Despite the recent rise in nationalist thinking I still believe it's our duty to reach out and be part of modern, global society.

Instead of closing borders, let's expand minds.