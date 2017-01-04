COMMENT: Warner our version of Sehwag

DAVID Warner's capacity to set up a Test match in the first session of play is a quality few batsmen have possessed in the history of the game.

Warner's history-making century before lunch in Sydney, the first time such a feat had been achieved in a Test in Australia, was an innings of pure class.

It is hard to see Australia losing the Test from here and that scenario has been set up in two hours of batting by Warner.

The reason the feat is so rare, and it has been achieved just five times in the history of Test cricket, is that opening batsmen on the first day of a Test usually graft their way through the first session after seeing off the new ball.

But Warner, like India's Virender Sehwag before him, has other ideas.

His pure intent is in evidence from the first ball he faces and it is an intent to take the game away from the opposition immediately.

Warner has now scored 5206 Test runs at an average of 49.11 with a strike rate of 78.29.

There was a time not that long ago when such a strike rate was considered good in one-day cricket.

Sehwag, who scored his 8586 Test runs at an average of 49.34 and a strike rate of 82.23, was once considered a unique phenomenon in the game.

But Warner, who admires his former Delhi Daredevils teammate Sehwag, has now inherited his mantle.