COMMENT: This is what passion looks like

Aunty Faye (2016 winner) with 2017 Ipswich City Citizen of the Year Luise Manning and mayor Paul Pisasale.

WE OWE a big thank-you to all of those who were nominated at Ipswich City Council's annual Australia Day Awards.

They are the reason Ipswich stands out from other cities in Queensland.

They are the reason we can be proud to say Ipswich is a city that cares about its people, its sporting clubs and those who are doing it tough.

It's people like Ipswich Citizen of the Year Luise Manning who make Ipswich a better place.

All those nominated for the awards spend time, energy and often their own funds to improve our city, not for themselves but for a true love of the community.

Not many cities around Queensland are lucky enough to have so many residents with such great passion for their region.

On behalf of the Queensland Times, I'd like to congratulate Craig Mills, Kate Roberts, Laura Maskell, John Walker, Luise Manning, Goodna RSL Sub Branch, organisers of the Silkstone Eisteddfod and all nominees for their hard work.

I would also ask that next time you see a volunteer, community leader or someone going the extra mile for Ipswich, stop, shake their hand and say thanks.