COMMENT: The Safe City CCTV Network is a Godsend

LET me roll you back to the early 90s in Ipswich.

They weren't pleasant times for our citizens who felt it unsafe to walk alone at night through CBD streets.

They were right, crime was rampant and ratbags roamed the roads looking for trouble. Four words and what they brought to the city changed the landscape forever. Those words were Safe City Camera Network.

Twenty-two years on and the Safe City network now stretches throughout the city with more than 220 cameras monitored seven days per week, 24 hours per day.

Early yesterday morning the Safe City team sprung to action when alerted to the fact a man and woman were running rampant at the Ipswich Hospital brandishing a knife.

As they fled the hospital the cameras tracked them on their rally car drive around the city streets, finally pinpointing them in Thorn Steet. Police were kept abreast of their movements and moved swiftly to subdue the driver and bring what could have become a deadly incident to a halt.

Whenever questioned about the invasion of privacy by Safe City camera's Mayor Paul Pisasale has a ready made response.

"The degree of us watching you is directly proportional to your stupidity" is his answer.

Our police working with the council through Safe City has turned this city around.

Those who made it all happen deserve a medal.