COMMENT: Strain on Ipswich roads is showing

IT CAN be difficult to become enthused about Australia Day when you have to spend more than eight hours of it at work.

There are some fringe benefits to working on Australia Day, however, with one of the most noticeable being the significant lack of traffic on the road into work.

Coming into Ipswich via Mt Crosby Rd has been an absolute nightmare since school came back this week.

The worst day, by far, was Wednesday, with traffic backed up more than a 1km at the Karalee roundabout from about 7.30am.

Then, on the way home in the afternoon, residents in that area have the Warrego Hwy-Mt Crosby Rd interchange to deal with.

This entire section of road is severely ill-equipped to deal with the increase in cars that has occurred over several years.

With more houses being built in Karalee as we speak, it's important that the State Government and Council gets their heads together and came up with something that will work long-term.

We know Ipswich West MP Jim Madden agrees with us that this area is a big problem - in fact he referred to it as "diabolical". Mr Madden is leading the charge on this, and we look forward to seeing what they come up with.