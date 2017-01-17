COMMENT: SPER debt reaching new heights

WITH all the talk about the way the Federal Government is hunting down people who owe money through Centrelink lately, it is timely that the State Government has released the latest SPER debt figures.

It's no surprise that once again Ipswich and surrounding areas have rated quite poorly when it comes to paying fines.

If you take into account the accumulated debts of both Ipswich and Goodna, we are up over the $40-million mark.

From my own experience covering court, I can tell you that unless the State Government is planning on forcibly taking money out of people's bank accounts, they are not going to get a great deal of that debt back any time soon.

To some, SPER debts are viewed as a kind of student loan, rather than a black cloud hanging over one's head.

Questions remain over how you go about getting people to pay fines without throwing them into already overcrowded jails.

While we are yet to be given much detail about the Government's new debt collecting IT program, let's hope it is more effective than the current system, which is leaving the state more than $1billion out of pocket.