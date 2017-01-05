COMMENT: Snapper wants to be a loser

PEOPLE will have set New Year's resolutions to achieve all sorts of amazing feats this year, though few will be as challenging as losing weight.

In this day and age, temptation to sit and stuff one's gob with fatty and sugary goodness can be found in almost every cricket commercial break, roadside billboard and internet pop-up advertisement.

In spite of the health authorities hammering home one message, the overall message we are getting is loud and clear: "Stuff your face and be merry".

It's no surprise then that this city, not unlike many others, has a weight problem that won't just go away once you purchase that latest you-beaut Fitbit watch, ab-cruncher 10,000 or whiz-bang machine that turns apples and bananas into an indistinguishable mulch in a matter of seconds.

There is no magic bullet for weight loss, unfortunately, but on the bright side there is no rocket science involved.

Over the coming months, QT chief photographer Rob Williams is going to assume the role of weight loss guinea pig, with the aim of showing everyone how it can be done.