COMMENT: Save wasted youth before it's too late

IT'S a shame that there are some young people who cannot see the benefit in going to school and putting the work in.

I would hazard a guess to say that the art of wagging has been around for a long time, and I'm sure there aren't too many adults among us who could look back on their schooling days and honestly say they didn't sneak a sneaky day off here or there.

But you know the truancy issue has gone to the next level when it takes an intervention from the school, local government and business.

The Lowood community has united in a plan to discourage students from wagging school by urging businesses not to serve students during school hours.

While it might be seen as a bit of an extreme measure, I think it is justified.

Young people who are allowed to continually wag school might not see the error of their ways until it is many years too late.