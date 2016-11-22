COMMENT: Safety message is serious

YESTERDAY'S tragedy serves as yet another sobering reminder of why police keep harping on about road safety.

It should be noted that the cause of the fatal crash at Munbilla is under investigation, and it is too early to speculate on how it happened.

What we can say with a degree of certainty is that the consequences of taking your attention off the road - for however short a period of time - can be devastating.

Despite all the publicity, mobile phone use while driving is an increasing menace. Only yesterday I heard from Rosewood residents who complained of almost being involved in a head-on with a bloke in a ute who was clearly twiddling away on his mobile.

Try driving to work on any given day without noticing someone looking at their phone while driving.

The Road Ahead series that the QT is publishing this week will take a detailed look at several aspects of road safety.

Today's first part looks at the pros and cons of lowering the speed limit in urban areas.

If it makes you think twice before driving too fast, or sneaking a peek at your phone while driving, then it is worth a read.