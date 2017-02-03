COMMENT: Running ahead of the pack

Mathew Cox, a single father caring for two sons, had a bad run after the 2011 floods and is hoping the 4000km run will help boost his self-esteem.

IPSWICH man Mat Cox must be a glutton for punishment.

Given your average Aussie these days would struggle to run 10km a day for any given period of time, this bloke's plan to cover 130km a day over several weeks seems akin to torture.

It will take a special kind of individual to pull this challenge off, but perhaps this is one man who is up to it, and with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation to be the main beneficiary, let's hope he does.

Rather than discourage Mr Cox, I would rather point out that this man, in spite of all the challenges he has faced in recent years, has picked himself back up to the point where he is now in a position to help sick children.

It was interesting to see that one of the things that inspired Mr Cox to get fit and do something positive was the fact that he had to run to work at the abattoir every day.

Perhaps there's a message in that for the rest of us who are spending precious minutes stuck in traffic jams every day?