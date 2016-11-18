COMMENT: Robots won't take my place

THOSE old enough to remember Arnold Schwarzenegger in his hey-day might have fond memories of the "Johnny Cab" driverless taxi in the movie Total Recall.

Poor old Johnny didn't last long before Arnie lost his temper and, in a fit of rage, ripped the robot driver from his seat and took over the controls.

At the time the idea of the Johnny Cab seemed like a ridiculously futuristic concept that we would never realise, in our lifetimes at least, in the real world.

Alas, here we are in the year 2016, looking at smug Facebook commercials featuring some irritating bearded hipster who is so inept at driving that he requires his Volkswagen to reverse park on its own.

I'm sorry to be a wet blanket, Volkswagen, but the only people impressed by your automated reverse-parking technology are feeble, inner-city hipsters who grow beards to disguise the fact that they are useless at pretty much anything except taking photos of their latest meal, which naturally is served on a paddle.

Time to invest your research dollars into cars that are better to drive.