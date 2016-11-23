Queensland Times relocation rumours wide of the mark

WE'RE no strangers to the odd rumour here at the QT.

Some of the strangest stories I've encountered have involved the alleged goings on within the walls of the QT office here in West Ipswich - a spot we've inhabited since July 25, 1977.

One of the Chinese whispers I did overhear a few years back was that the entire staff had relocated to Toowoomba.

According to the rumour mill we decided we had so much time on our hands that we would make several 75-minute car trips each day to cover local stories.

This one would have started around the time our printing press closed down and the QT started getting printed in Toowoomba. Our editorial team, sales and front counter staff remain here at Ipswich. As recently as yesterday a local business person alerted us to relocation rumour Mach 2.

Apparently, we are again set to shift our offices out of Ipswich to God knows where, and "everyone is talking about it". Let me put this one to bed. As far as we know, we are here to stay.

Aside from that, there would be no benefit - financial or otherwise - in moving a local newspaper out of the town it serves.