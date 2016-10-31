OPINION: Time for all to talk about positives

I READ with interest that we have a racial dispute going on a local school lodged by the parent of an aboriginal student.

I can only but wonder if this dispute is not so much about the student, but about the parent.

I understand the basis of the complaint centres on the parent's daughter been asked to leave a classroom because a video was about to be shown that may have offended her and her culture.

As I only know what I have read in the Sunday Mail I won't talk at this stage specifically about the case.

I have many friends who are aboriginal and I was fortunate to have played sport alongside many of them for years.

During that time we spoke about the issues that concerned them and like most we agreed that changes had to be made.

I wonder now, however, are we taking things a little too far and now one word or one action out of place brings with it the opportunity for someone to cry "poor us".

Racism has no place in our society, but taking advantage of any issue to regurgitate what we have heard so many times before only defeats the purpose of bringing cultures together.

Rather than complain let's work together positively for better understandings.