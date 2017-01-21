COMMENT: Not fancy, but we had right people

WE DIDN'T have the best facilities; sweaty lumps of chewing gum often adorned the undersides of desks, the music department's guitars were usually missing most of their strings, D-Block was sinking and our yellow and grey uniforms were about as dingy as you could imagine.

That aside, Bremer State High was good because of the personnel.

Many talented and successful people have done their schooling in Ipswich over the years, and Bremer is not exempt from this club.

It made me a bit proud to learn that Judge Leanne and radio presenter husband Gary Clare are former Bremer students.

These days, of course, Bremer is on the other side of town, in what I could only describe as a state-of-the-art facility.

If students need any reminding of what they can achieve, the Bremer Star award should serve as perfect inspiration.