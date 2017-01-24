COMMENT: Nervous day for parents

THE roads in and around Ipswich were bustling on yesterday's morning commute as thousands of youngsters returned to the classroom.

I'm sure there were plenty of part-nervous and part-proud mums and dads seeing their little ones off for the first day of school.

Yesterday was also a very special day at Bellbird Park State Secondary College, which opened for the first time and will hopefully go on to bigger and better things.

For the region's preppies, yesterday was the start of a 12-year journey that will form the basis of whatever career they choose to pursue.

For many year sevens, it's a tense time as they get used to the transition from being the big fish of primary school, to the tiny plankton of high school.

Let's hope that as the older grades return during the course of the week, they help guide the way for the younger students instead of making their lives tough.

Last but not least, spare a thought for the unsung heroes, the teachers, who make all the magic happen.