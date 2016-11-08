COMMENT: My bus is leaving the QT station

THIS will be my final week as the editor of the Queensland Times.

I have loved the chance to work for this community since March, 2014 and yes I will even miss the daily pressure of meeting our deadlines.

Fortunately I will not be packing up and leaving Ipswich, a city I now have great affection for.

A new opportunity awaits me and after more than 30 years in and out of mainstream media I will finally be putting my pen down.

The time has flown since I arrived in Ipswich to become only the 26th editor of this great paper since Edmund Gregory in 1859.

The role comes with great responsibility and I trust that I have helped re-establish this paper as essential reading for every concerned citizen of this region.

We have introduced some new ideas and at the same time we have built a substantial online presence which in years to come will be our future.

I still have four days before I hand in my editor's keys so I will cut short my sentiments for now and prepare to write my final editorial this Saturday.

If you don't happen to get Saturday's paper can I say to you thanks for your support and most importantly in trusting the QT to bring you the facts behind the stories six days a week without bias.